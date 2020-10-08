Secret Santa Update: The 77-year-old working a paper route who thought she was being scammed

For the past five years, we’ve been able to help surprise deserving people eastern Idaho with gifts from an anonymous Secret Santa.

Many times we’re asked for updates on the recipients so every Thursday, from now until Christmas, we’ll be posting an interview with someone who received a Secret Santa gift in the past.

We surprised Diane Pratt last December and her reaction was unforgettable. The 77-year-old was working a paper route so she could save money to purchase new appliances. Diane woke up every morning around 4 a.m. to deliver the newspapers and needed funds for a new washer and dryer, furniture and new car tires.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise Diane with a special gift. Her reaction was one we have never seen – in fact, she thought we were scamming her. Then, two hours after we left her home, she unexpectedly called Nate Eaton with a message for Secret Santa.

Nearly a year later, Diane is in a much better place. Watch our follow-up inteview with her in the video player above.