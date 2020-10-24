Truck crashes into Idaho Falls apartment in early morning wreck

IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating an early-morning crash in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com a white pickup crashed through the front window of an apartment in the 500 block of Woodruff near John Adams about 12:45 a.m.

The truck crashed into the downstairs living room.

No one was injured, but there was significant damage to the pickup and the apartment. The entire cab of the pickup went through the apartment, Clements says.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

As of 4 a.m., various agencies were still there trying to get the truck out of the window.

Names are not being released until the investigation is complete. We will update this story if we get more information.