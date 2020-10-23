Murder-suicide investigation after two bodies found in central Idaho coffee shop

BELLEVUE — Idaho State Police say they found the bodies of a man and woman in a Bellevue coffee shop Thursday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., ISP detectives discovered the bodies at the stop in the 100 block of North Main Street, according to a news release. It is not clear why police were called to the shop.

The names of the deceased people have not been released pending notification of family members.

“The incident is currently being investigated as a possible murder-suicide,” ISP officials said. “Investigators say it appears both individuals were well known to each other.”

Bellevue is a small community of about 2,200 people in central Idaho. The Blaine County Cornorner is also helping with the investigation.

