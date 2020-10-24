U-haul carrying deceased remains for burial stolen in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thieves likely had quite a surprise when they opened a stolen U-haul trailer in Utah Friday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., surveillance cameras at a West Jordan, Utah hotel captured a car driving away with the 4×8 rental trailer. Inside, the deceased remains of a human.

“The trailer contains the body of a deceased individual being transported to Utah by family for final burial,” West Jordan Police said in a Facebook post. “We believe the trailer has likely been opened and abandoned.”

Police finally found the U-haul trailer in Kearns, a city about six miles away from the theft. Thankfully the human remains were found intact inside the trailer, police said.

Police are still looking for tips on the individual(s) associated with the crime and the vehicle shown in a photo. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Jordan Police at (801)-840-4000.