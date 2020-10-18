Uhaul crash on Blackfoot overpass causes spill on I-15

BLACKFOOT – The northbound lane of Interstate 15 near Exit 93 in Blackfoot is blocked due to a trailer spill.

Nate Howard, a spokesman for Idaho State Police, tells EastIdahoNews.com a truck pulling a Uhaul trailer hit a guard rail on the overpass around 4:15 p.m.

The trailer tipped over, causing items inside to spill onto the highway.

Howard says a truck is en route to clean up the mess. He anticipates traffic returning to normal in the next hour.

Meanwhile, ISP is asking you to slow down if you’ll be in the area and be alert to people on the road.