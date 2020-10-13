Woman flown to hospital after being attacked by several dogs

FORT HALL — A woman is recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after being attacked by several dogs Sunday night.

Fort Hall Fire and EMS were called to Ross Fork Road on the Fort Hall Reservation around 10:30 p.m. They found a 60-year-old non-native woman lying along the road, according to a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook post. Emergency crews began treating her wounds and the woman airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center.

“On Monday, according to hospital staff, she had received two units of blood and was still in surgery,” the post says. “As of today…she was flown to University of Utah for further medical treatment and is still in ICU.”

Fort Hall Fish & Game collected and euthanized seven of the reported dogs that were involved in the attack. They are being tested for diseases.

“We are doing everything possible to make sure this won’t happen again and we offer prayers of healing to this lady,” says Fort Hall Chairman Devon Boyer. “Our reservation has been an illegal drop off of unwanted animals for years including horses, cats, emu and others.”

The Tribes approved an animal ordinance in 2017. Violators found guilty of a vicious animal attack by the tribal courts could face a $5,000 fine and be responsible for medical or veterinary costs of the victim.

“We want the outside community to know that we do have an ordinance and will enforce to the fullest to keep our community safe from these types of vicious attacks,” Boyer says.

Due to an increase of animal neglect on the the reservation, the non-profit group Fort Hall ROAR was created by Tressa MJ Gonzales. The 501 (C) 3 assists in various animal situations to prevent dog attacks. More information can be found here.