A Feel Good Friday surprise for the 70-year-old man who removes his neighbor’s snow wearing flip flops

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Maynard is 70 years old and is known as the snowblower of his neighborhood. He wakes up before 5 every morning to make sure his driveway is clear before the day starts. He then does anywhere from 10-15 more driveways before people start to leave for work.

He makes sure that he gets the widows and elderly done first and everyone loves him for it. He has taught his children and grandchildren that hard work pays off but giving service to others is the best type of work. He is well known for shoveling and snow blowing in his flip flops!

We decided Maynard could use a Feel Good Friday thank you for his warm heart and cold feet! Check out the surprise in the video player above.