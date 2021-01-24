Man facing theft citation, arrested for obstructing and felony assault of an officer

CHUBBUCK — A Pocatello man facing a minor citation for petit theft was instead arrested on a felony charge after he allegedly assaulted an officer.

Police reports show Michael Gilson, 43, was accused of a theft at the Walmart at 4240 Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck at around 3:30 p.m. Jan 15. As he was being issued a citation by police, he allegedly refused to obey officers and fled, according to the Chubbuck Police Department.

Officers caught up with him, and decided to arrest Gibson for misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstructing justice. While being arrested, Gilson allegedly fought back and attempted to grab at the equipment on the officer’s duty belt. This resulted in the felony charge.

Gilson was arrested for misdemeanor petit theft and resisting and obstructing, and felony assault upon an officer. He was transported to the Bannock County Jail.

No officers were injured during the incident.