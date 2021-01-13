Bannock DMV to increase hours, continue implementation of new system

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Motor Vehicle office will be increasing its hours of operation, beginning next Tuesday.

The Motor Vehicle office has been operating on a shortened operation schedule, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 1 p.m., due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobby will be open from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. beginning next Tuesday.

With its lobby soon to be operating on a more normal business schedule, the motor vehicle department is also alerting residents to potential delays. These delays are expected due to the office’s continued implementation of the Idaho Transporation Department’s GEM System — an updated vehicle registering and titling computer system created and operated by ITD.

As a result, long lines should be expected. And due to COVID restrictions, patrons should be prepared to stand outside for a period of time before being allowed to enter the lobby.

ITD expects an influx of patrons, further exasperating these delays, due to extended renewals of expired vehicle registration and driver’s license. All driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations that expired between Sept. 30 and Dec. 31, 2020 can be renewed without penalty through Jan. 31.

Residents who need to renew registrations are encouraged to do so through the department’s website at ITD.Idaho.gov.

All vehicle title work must be completed by 4 p.m. or an appointment will be made for a future date.

Masks are required in order to enter the Bannock County Motor Vehicle Department lobby.