D93 shortens two days to allow employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

IDAHO FALLS — Schools in Bonneville Joint School District 93 will close early Friday to allow teachers an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, all school district employees statewide became eligible to received the vaccine. District officials say is this a “crucial step” to allow district schools to stay open for the rest of the year, according to a D93 news release.

In order for all the 600 employees to have an opportunity to become inoculated, the district will only be holding school half-days for students on Friday, and again on Friday, Feb. 5. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, given a month apart before the vaccine becomes fully effective.

Despite the change in schedule, transportation and lunch will still be provided for students.

Only the morning kindergarten students will attend school on Friday. Only afternoon kindergarten will meet on Feb. 5 during the morning.

The closing schedule is listed below: