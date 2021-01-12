East Idaho garbage and recycling pick-up schedule for Jan. 18

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello sanitation department will collect garbage as scheduled on Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day on Jan. 18.

Residents with a Monday garbage and recycling pick-up schedule should place their autocarts on the street by 7 a.m. as normal.

The Bannock County Landfill though, will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Similarly, all garbage and recycling pick-ups will continue as scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18, in Chubbuck and Idaho Falls.

In Rexburg, garbage normally scheduled for Monday pick-ups will instead be picked up on Tuesday. Recycling pick-ups scheduled for Monday will be picked up on schedule. The garbage schedule change will not affect the remainder of the week, Tuesday pick-ups will be done on schedule, as will the rest of the week.