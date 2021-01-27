Extension office to offer free online gardening courses from Feb. 3 to March 11

ST. ANTHONY — The University of Idaho extension campus announced they are bringing a taste of spring to the cold winter months with free online gardening classes offered every Wednesday and Thursday from Feb. 3 to March 11.

Participants can register online to learn about everything from backyard greenhouse design to basic vegetable gardening methods to successful composting methods.

“These classes are for everyone and anyone, all levels of gardening experience,” said University of Idaho extension educator, and EastIdahoNews.com columnist Lance Ellis. “I have found with our housing boom over the last five years that there are a lot of people from out of state who are trying to garden, but are struggling and not having the success that they would like. These classes would be great for them as well as a seasoned gardener.”

For those only able to attend one or two classes, the free registration and flexible schedule provides an adaptable learning experience.

“Participants sign up just once and that allows them to attend any of the gardening classes they want, even if they change their minds at the last minute,” Ellis said. “Obviously, if they don’t want to attend some of the classes then they can opt to not log in at that time.”

Although the University of Idaho offered gardening classes in the past, these are the first to be taught virtually and the first to be available without cost. Registration is currently open, and lessons begin Feb. 3 p.m. at 6 p.m. Register for these cases here.

