Fire extinguished inside pool building

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the foothills, 7000 block of E. Valco Drive, for a structure fire. The homeowner told dispatch that there was a fire inside of a pool building and that there were two propane tanks inside the building. There were no occupants inside the building at the time of the fire.

Two ambulances, three engines, and a battalion chief responded. Two HEMTTs also responded to provide extra water supply as needed. When firefighters arrived there were flames coming from the interior corner of an enclosed residential swimming pool building that was located approximately 40 feet from the home. The fire was extinguished by approximately 7:05 p.m. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The fire investigation determined that the cause of the fire was from a pilot light from the natural gas furnace that was in close proximity to leaking propane bottles. Both propane bottles vented and accelerated the fire, causing damage to the pool building as well as minor damage to the vinyl siding on the home.

No other information is available at this time.