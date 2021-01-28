Grand Targhee Resort cancels summer music festivals in light of COVID

DRIGGS — Grand Targhee Resort has made the early decision to cancel both their summer music concerts for the 2021 season based on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Targhee Marketing Director Jennie White said Wednesday afternoon that the resort wanted to “play it safe” in light of new COVID-19 virus strains emerging and the pace of the vaccine rollout.

“We’re playing it safe and not playing into large crowds,” White said. “I think it is the responsible thing to do this summer where we are now living in the world of COVID.

Grand Targhee plays host to Targhee Fest in July and the Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival in August drawing national musical talents and thousands of concertgoers from around the world to the base of the resort.

White posted a modest announcement on the resort’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon and has not yet updated the resort’s website.

The Facebook post read: Plans and potential dates for both festivals for 2022 and beyond have not been determined. Guests with lodging reservations may choose to keep them for this summer at regular summer rates or may cancel and receive a full refund. The resort will not be taking lodging reservations for summer 2022 at this time.

Other regional resorts including Jackson Hole Mountain Resort have not indicated cancelations to summer events at this time. Last March, Grand Targhee announced the early end to their winter season as COVID-19 cases increased across the west and in May canceled their summer programming too.

White said the Alta, Wyoming resort is having a good winter in light of the virus, but added that it’s a challenge to operate around the public’s opinions of what COVID precautions should look like.

“We have had our challenges of operating, but our main goal has always been that everyone try to be kind to everyone around them,” she said.