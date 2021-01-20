Here’s when you can start filing your Idaho income tax returns

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Tax Commission.

BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission will start processing 2020 Idaho individual income tax returns on Friday, Feb. 12. The Internal Revenue Service begins processing federal returns the same day.

All Idaho tax returns go through fraud-detection reviews and accuracy checks. Before issuing your refund, the Tax Commission may ask you to verify your identity or that you filed a return. The agency also might ask you to provide more information.

E-filing your return is the safest and easiest way to file. It’s also the quickest way to receive a refund. Using direct deposit for your refund gets the money to you even faster.

E-filers will receive their refunds starting in March. It takes seven to eight weeks to get a refund when you e-file versus 10 to 11 weeks when filing by paper.

If you owe taxes, you can pay them online using the free Quick Pay service at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay. It’s a great option if you want to spread out payments for your income taxes between now and the April 15 due date. Some e-file providers also offer a direct debit payment option.

If you need a payment plan, sign up for a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account. If you qualify, you can request a plan through TAP after your return finishes processing.

You can check your refund status or find tax help at tax.idaho.gov. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll-free at (800) 972-7660. To find a Tax Commission office near you, go online to tax.idaho.gov/visit.

The deadline to file 2020 income taxes is Thursday, April 15.