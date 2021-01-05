Life Lessons Part 2: What Miriam and Jay Kindred have learned over 66 years of marriage

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Today we are continuing our visit with Miriam and Jay Kindred. They have been married for 66 years and have six children.

During our conversation, they shared the secret to having a good marriage and what they’ve learned over the years. Watch the video in the player above.