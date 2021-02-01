Local zoo offering gift ideas for Valentine’s Day and employees are asking for your support

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Zoo and the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society announce new ways to celebrate the ones you love and help the zoo during Valentine’s Day.

Wild about you … even after 2020:

Do you still feel that special warmth in your heart every time you look at the ones you love … even after being stuck in quarantine with them over the last year? Or, are you looking for a little something extra special this Valentine’s Day to rekindle the romance? Then, we have a deal for you! We’re offering seven different romantic package options that will suit the love in anyone’s life! From beer to wine, to hot chocolate, you can get your Valentine’s shopping done in one click.

Bring a zoo animal home to your loved ones:

Well, not a real zoo animal, of course. But, here’s the next best thing — adopting a “wild child” at the zoo is a unique and fun gift for your special someone. We’re offering three limited-edition adoption packages for a peacock, bunny, or flamingo that include a plush toy, adoption certificate, a card featuring a photo of the animal, species-specific information, and a plaque on the adoption board located in the zoo. The packages are limited so get yours today.

Buying a membership helps your zoo:

Also, don’t forget that zoo memberships make amazing gifts that last the whole year! And purchasing zoo memberships is a great way to support your zoo. Memberships can be purchased online.

If you have questions on any of the Valentine’s promotions or memberships, call Laurie, TPZS Executive Director, at (208) 612-8421 or tpzs@cableone.net.