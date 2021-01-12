Man arrested for allegedly making threats to student he thought slept with his daughter

REXBURG — A Nevada man faces prison time after allegedly threatening a man he thought slept with his daughter.

The Rexburg Police Department was called on Friday after a Brigham Young University-Idaho student had been assaulted on Main Street. Christopher Paul Blackburn, 52, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.

Blackburn, a retired Clark County, Nevada Fire Chief, allegedly punched the student in the face twice and then said “he had a gun with a bullet with the victim’s name on it” if he did not stop sleeping with his daughter, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Blackburn left the area before police arrived but an officer reached him on the phone.

“He stated that I would have done the exact same thing if my daughter was being raped by this kid such as his daughter was,” the officer wrote in his report.

Officers caught up with Blackburn, who invoked his Miranda rights and would not talk with police. Blackburn was arrested and while officers searched his car, court documents indicate they found a suitcase containing a loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber.

Police took Blackburn to the Madison County Jail. He posted $10,000 bond and was released.

Although Blackburn is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of felony aggravated assault, a judge could order Blackburn to spend five years in prison and or pay a $5,000 fine.

CORRECTION:A previous version of this article said Christopher Blackburn was a Las Vegas fire chief. That was incorrect, he was a Clark County, Nevada Fire Chief.