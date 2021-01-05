Man missing from State Hospital South previously charged with violent crimes

BLACKFOOT — Authorities continue to search for a man who walked away from State Hospital South over 24 hours ago and EastIdahoNews.com is learning more about his past.

Laithon Dallas Webb, 25, has charges against him pending from an alleged violent carjacking of a taxi in October 2020. While investigators have not released Webb’s name, his photo matches a mugshot from that arrest.

A judge ordered Webb to be committed to State Hospital South in November after finding him unfit for trial.

The Blackfoot Police Department said in a news release that the patient left the psychiatric hospital around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Webb is charged with felony robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of assault and battery on police and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Boise Police Department said in an earlier news release that on Oct. 27, 2020, officers came across Webb while investigating a stolen car.

Officers were at a home when Webb escaped out the back of the house. Webb then got into a taxi. Police tried to pull the taxi over and Webb allegedly forced the driver out of the cab – reportedly with threats and possibly a gun. Webb then took off.

Law enforcement pursued the taxi as Webb sped into oncoming traffic. Eventually, an officer used his patrol vehicle to stop the taxi. The crash caused the police car to burst into flames, which spread to a parked vehicle.

At a hospital, police found Webb with previously bandaged gunshot wounds. Hospital staff treated Webb and booked him into the Ada County jail, where he stayed before the judge sent him to the state’s mental hospital.

Webb also has a history of running from police in Utah, including an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Nobody was injured. Several Utah news outlets have reported stories involving Webb allegedly running from the police.

While Webb is charged with crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8, pending Webb’s mental status.

A judge set bail in the Boise case at $250,000 which Webb still has not posted.

Webb is 5 foot 7, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket.

If you see Webb or know where he might be, do not approach him. Call Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234 or dial 911.