TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Mountain View Hospital
21°
clear sky
humidity: 85%
wind: 3mph NNE
H 21 • L 21

Man walks into Rexburg Police Department and holds woman hostage

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

REXBURG — An unknown man is in custody after holding a woman hostage at the Rexburg Police Department Wednesday.

Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com around 4 p.m., a man walked into the police station’s front door on Main Street. Once inside, the man grabbed a random woman who was inside the lobby and held a knife to her throat.

The man demanded that police kill him, according to Hagen.

A negotiator and officers were able to talk the man down and the police took him into custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

Officers are still working to identify the man.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this developing story.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: