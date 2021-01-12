McCammon man arrested in Pocatello following road rage incident involving a gun

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police arrested a man in Pocatello on Tuesday following a road rage incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. after ISP dispatchers received a 911 phone call regarding the incident. The caller told dispatchers the driver of 2001 Toyota Corolla pointed a gun at them.

Troopers were dispatched to the area and conducted a traffic stop of the Toyota in the 5000 block of South 5th Avenue in Pocatello, according to an ISP news release.

After an investigation, Robert Law, 53, of McCammon, was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail for aggravated assault.

