McCammon man facing two counts of aggravated assault over road rage incident

POCATELLO — A McCammon man faces two counts of aggravated assault after allegedly brandishing a weapon during a road rage incident.

Robert Law, 53, was arrested by Idaho State Police just after 2 p.m. Jan. 12 following the dispute.

It’s not clear exactly what precipitated the dispute. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who stated the suspect, later identified as Law, was driving a blue 2001 Toyota Corolla and had aimed a black semi-automatic handgun at him and his passenger.

The caller remained on the line with ISP dispatch until the Toyota exited northbound Interstate 15 at exit 63 in Pocatello. Troopers located the suspect and performed a traffic stop in front of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 5800 South 5th Avenue.

Troopers ordered Law to get out of his vehicle. After a physical search returned no weapons, Law was asked by the officer if there was a weapon in the vehicle. He directed the officer to a black backpack on the front passenger seat. The officer found a black semi-auto handgun in the bag. A loaded magazine was also found in the bag separate from the weapon.

Law was asked if he pointed the weapon at another driver. He said he had not, insisting at first that he had pointed his finger at the driver. Eventually, Law became “agitated” with the questioning and he was handcuffed and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle, according to the police report.

He allegedly told the trooper he was being tailgated on I-15 when he became “aggravated, upset,” and had “overreacted.” The trooper asked again if Law had pointed his weapon at the other vehicle, to which he replied he “probably did.”

The victim was contacted by other ISP officers. According to his account, Law was driving aggressively and attempted to run the victim off the road. The victim added Law passed his vehicle, slammed on his brakes and pulled alongside him before drawing his weapon at pointing it him and his passenger. Law allegedly followed the victims until he departed northbound I-15 at exit 63.

Both victims told ISP officers that, when the weapon was drawn, they both feared for their lives.

Since there were two alleged victims, Law faces two counts of aggravated assault, each of which carries as much as five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Bail was set at $25,000 due to criminal history in multiple states. Law posted bail on Jan. 14.

A preliminary hearing for this matter is scheduled for Wednesday.