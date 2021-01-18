Pocatello housing authority one of 30 nationwide joining federal assistance program

POCATELLO — The Housing Alliance and Community Partnership in Pocatello has been selected as one of 30 city housing authorities nationwide to join a federal assistance program for low-income families.

Moving to Work is a program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development geared toward assisting vulnerable families. Through the program, HUD hopes to improve the delivery of federal aid while also promoting self-sufficiency.

“At HUD, we believe that individuals know how to best govern their own lives,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a news release. “We have seen that giving (Public Housing Agencies) flexibility to care for their vulnerable populations has led to excellent results for low-income families. The MTW Expansion allows PHAs to tailor services to fit their communities’ unique needs, improving upon the outdated ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to affordable housing. At the same time, HUD will evaluate specific policy changes so we can apply “what works” to other agencies and benefit families across the nation.”

Pocatello is one of many communities selected as part of the first wave to join the program. Auburn, Alabama, Ripley, Missouri and Neptune, New Jersey are just a few of the others.

In addition to offering encouragement and incentives to assist vulnerable families, these cities will also establish emergency or transitional services to the homeless, develop partnerships in both the public and private sectors, address mental health assistance needs and more.

The 30 cities will join a community of 39 already working toward these goals. Congress approved expansion of the program in 2015 and 100 additional cities will be added over the next seven years.

“Congratulations to Executive Director Sunny Shaw and the board and staff of Pocatello’s housing authority,” HUD Northwest Regional Administrator Jeff McMorris said. “This invitation to join our Moving-to-Work demonstration recognizes the importance the housing authority places on the efficient and effective delivery of its services to assisted residents. Just as important, the housing authority’s participation in the demonstration will give it greater flexibility in designing and launching approaches to establish programs that reflect and respond to the needs and priorities of those who have the good fortune to live in Pocatello and Bannock County.”