Pocatello man charged with DUI, fleeing the scene of an accident

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of an injury accident faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Renato Martinez, 23, was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Bannock County Courthouse.

He is accused of driving drunk and hitting another vehicle on West Alameda Road in Pocatello just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 10. When Pocatello police officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the other vehicle bleeding from the head.

The driver was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance.

Police began searching for the driver of a vehicle registered to Martinez after witnesses said that a Hispanic male in jeans and a grey hoodie was seen fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

A short time later, officers saw a man matching the description walking behind Wilcox Elementary School toward Martinez’s registered address. They positively identified him and Martinez was arrested and taken to the Bannock County Jail.

Martinez posted separate bails of $5,500 for DUI and $15,000 for leaving the scene of an injury accident, according to court documents. He pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge.

Martinez is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21.