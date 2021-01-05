TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Mountain View Hospital
33°
clear sky
humidity: 93%
wind: 15mph SW
H 30 • L 26

Pocatello PD searching for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Pocatello

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Pocatello Police Department seeking assistance identifying this man, suspected of stealing a vehicle | Image courtesy of Pocatello PD Facebook

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is looking for information about an unknown man suspected of stealing a vehicle on Dec. 28.

Police officials say the man allegedly stole a grey 2007 Chevrolet Impala with dark tint on the windows and custom wheels. Its license plate is 1BAW938.

After the vehicle theft, officials say the suspect used the victim’s credit cards at several convenience stores in Pocatello.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Wright at (208) 234-6121. The reference number for this case is #20-P26822.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: