Pocatello PD searching for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is looking for information about an unknown man suspected of stealing a vehicle on Dec. 28.

Police officials say the man allegedly stole a grey 2007 Chevrolet Impala with dark tint on the windows and custom wheels. Its license plate is 1BAW938.

After the vehicle theft, officials say the suspect used the victim’s credit cards at several convenience stores in Pocatello.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Wright at (208) 234-6121. The reference number for this case is #20-P26822.