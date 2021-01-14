Pocatello seeking public input on Cusick Creek, City Creek grant applications

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello has requested public feedback on a pair of grant applications submitted through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

The grant money, if rewarded, would go to improvements to the Cusick Creek trailhead and re-grading of City Creek Road.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to work with the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and the Idaho Department of Lands on these projects to not only enlarge the popular Cusick Creek Trailhead, but also to fix one of our biggest sources of sediment into City Creek – the road to Kinport Peak,” city spokeswoman Hannah Sanger said in a news release. “This is a win-win for water quality and user experience.”

Grant applications point to erosion control efforts at both site. At Cusick Creek, construction would also include expanded parking and improved fencing.

If grant funds are approved, the work will take place 2022.