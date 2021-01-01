UPDATE: Man arrested after shooting that sent man to hospital in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — Police say a local man is in jail and another in the hospital after a shooting in Idaho Falls Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m, the Idaho Falls Police Department rushed to the 1100 Block of St. Clair Avenue for a disturbance and shots fired at an apartment. Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said that two people were involved in the disturbance that led to the shooting.

Initial police reports show that Walter Alarcon fired the gun that hit another man who ran from the house. Investigators found the victim with two gunshot wounds at a local hospital. The man is still at the hospital and listed in fair condition as of Friday morning.

When police found Alarcon at the home, he too was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Officers arrested Alarcon after medical staff treated him. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful discharge of a weapon in an occupied building.

After the shooting, police remained at the scene through the night. Police crime scene tape surrounded a home on the corner of St. Clair and 12th Street, which remained closed for some time.

Clements said the investigation remains underway.

ORIGONAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating an incident involving a gun in Idaho Falls Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers rushed to the 1100 Block of St. Clair Avenue for a disturbance, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com. The initial investigation points to an argument.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was hurt. However, witnesses report seeing the Idaho Falls Fire Department with an ambulance at the house.

“At this time, we believe that all the parties involved have been identified and located,” Clements said. “We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.”

In the moments after the shooting, a large contingent of officers and detectives flooded the area. The scene spread across several hundred yards as officers blocked off a portion of St. Clair Avenue. The road’s intersection with 12th Street also remained closed for several hours.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a home at the intersection and officers were seen at a car farther down the road.

