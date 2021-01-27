Rexburg man placed on rider after hitting toddler

IDAHO FALLS — A judge sentenced a Rexburg man who hurt a toddler.

On Monday, District Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Randy Stone to spend up to a year in a rider program. Stone received an overhanging two and a half to five and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child.

A rider is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

The plea agreement Stone signed stipulated that Madison County prosecutors recommend a sentence no longer than a retained jurisdiction program. Stone also agreed to pay restitution.

The Rexburg Police Department arrived at Stone’s apartment in March 2020 after a babysitter discovered the then-15-month old boy scratched, bruised and swollen. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Stone told the boy’s mother that the Pack ‘N Play the toddler slept in fell over, causing the injuries. Stone had been watching the boy while the mother was at work.

Stone told the babysitter that he took the boy to the hospital. However, police determined that Stone never sought medical attention for the boy. Stone also told police he said he would never intentionally hurt the boy.

Officers did not buy his story and when pushed further, Stone said he lashed out after the child cried in the middle of the night.

Stone said after oral gel, music and a pacifier failed to soothe the boy, Stone found him standing up in the Pack ‘N Play. At that point, Stone told detectives he spanked the toddler, who continued to cry. He then slapped him across the face, according to court documents.

Police reports indicate the pack in pay was wedged between something on each side, making it difficult and even impossible to fully tip over.

Medical tests conducted following the interview with the mother showed no further serious injuries to the toddler.

In addition to the time on the rider, Boyce ordered Stone to pay $1,245.50 in fees and fines, according to court records.