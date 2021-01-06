Trump supporters rally at Utah Capitol amid D.C. protests

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — People waving Trump flags and holding “Stop the Steal” signs rallied at the Utah Capitol on Wednesday as violent clashes broke out between supporters of the president and police in Washington, D.C., ahead of Congress’ expected vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The crowd of about 200 people in Salt Lake City crowded around a television monitor on the steps of the Capitol in to watch the president give a speech promoting his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally in Washington. The majority of Utah protestors were not wearing masks or abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Colton Fiedler, 23, of South Jordan, said he was the first person to arrive at the statehouse at just before 9 a.m. in the hopes that the nation’s representatives in Congress would “finally find the courage to do the right thing.”

“I am a registered Republican, but I don’t know how much longer I will be,” said Fiedler, who was holding a Trump 2020 sign. “The Republican Party is dead as of this year. It is the party of Trump now.”

Election officials from both political parties, governors in key battleground states and Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two challenges rejected by the Supreme Court.