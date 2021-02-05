Avalanche danger is high in eastern Idaho

ST. ANTHONY — Local emergency managers are warning about a high probability of avalanches in eastern Idaho, and in the Gallatin, Bridger, and Madison mountain ranges that intersect parts of Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Richey said a foot of new snow, strong winds, and an unusually weak snowpack are creating dangerous avalanche conditions in the area. More snowfall today will continue to push the snowpack past its breaking point, according to a Fremont County news release. In the mountain ranges, there are four to seven inches of new snow and a weak snowpack that is being blown into thicker drifts by strong winds.

Human triggered avalanches are likely, according to the release.

The National Weather Service has issued an avalanche warning along the Idaho/Montana border and a winter weather advisory for the entirety of the Idaho/Wyoming border. Between one and eight inches of snow is predicted along the Idaho/Wyoming border until 11 p.m. Friday. The snowfall will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 40 mph, which will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. Drivers are encouraged to use caution.

