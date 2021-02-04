Biz Buzz: Family-oriented pub and grill opens in Idaho Falls

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

New pub and grill offers something for everyone, owners say

Business partners David Kelly and Scot “Mac” Mcguire constructing the raceway last summer.

IDAHO FALLS – A new family-oriented eating establishment recently popped up on the north end of Idaho Falls.

Mac ‘n Kelly’s Pub & Grill opened quietly several months ago at 1560 Lindsay Boulevard next to the Snake River RV Park, but it began offering food just last week.

“Construction has been ongoing … and we just got our license to sell food last week,” Scot “Mac” McGuire, one of the business partners, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “With COVID and the amount of construction going on in Idaho Falls … contractors are booked out months, so just trying to get enough contractors lined out was a daunting task.”

McGuire and his partner Dave Kelly says business has been steady since the onset.

The menu, which is still being developed, includes the 3-way Grind burger, which comes with a one-third pound of meat made with chuck roast and brisket. There’s also a half-pound bison burger. All the meat is fresh and locally-produced. Other items include Idaho Nachos and McGuire’s specialty item — beer-boiled, charbroiled bratwurst.

“It’s something I’ve been cooking for years. Every time we ever barbecued, everybody was always asking me if I was cooking brats, so that’s carried over here,” says McGuire.

Slot car racing, a miniature version of drag racing using model cars, is one of the business’s attractions that’s also a carryover from McGuire’s classic car dealership that closed in August after a year of operation. Competitions are held on the business’s miniature drag strip twice a week.

“It’s basically everything that happens out at Sage Raceway west of town on a smaller scale,” says McGuire.

“It’s quite exciting as a spectator sport,” Kelly adds. “When people are racing, (customers) are hooping and hollering and it’s kind of an event.”

Mac ‘n Kelly’s Pub & Grill is officially open for business at 1560 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The business also includes arcade games, dart boards, pool and foosball tables, along with a stage and dancing area.

Mac ‘n Kelly’s Pub & Grill was inspired, in part, by the duo’s previous business and is an evolution of that idea.

“Classic cars were always my thing. I owned Mac’s Classics, Hotrods & Customs along with Dave. Having a restaurant and being a foodie is Dave’s thing. As we shifted gears, it made sense for us to move towards something we wanted to do and something that was familiar to us,” McGuire says.

The 11,000-square-foot building has been around since the mid-1960s and one of the first tenants to occupy the space was the Skyway Rock and Roll Bar. Sometime in the 1980s, it became The Rocking Horse, a country and western dance bar. The Las Pulgas Mexican night club occupied the building for several years before Karen’s Club took it over for a short time.

It had been vacant for about two years when McGuire and Kelly acquired it.

McGuire says some big-name bands have performed at this location over the years, including Iron Butterfly, Blue Oyster Cult, The Ramone’s, Motley Crue and Warrant. He and Kelly are planning to eventually have karaoke and dance nights with DJs and live bands performing here again in the future.

Adding beer and wine to the menu is the number one priority, McGuire says. A grand opening is tentatively planned for St. Patrick’s Day weekend and they’re hoping to launch a breakfast menu around Easter.

“We’re going to open a breakfast service in the spring (for all the people staying at the Snake River RV Park). We’ll also be offering a picnic basket with food hot and ready to go for anyone on their way to Yellowstone,” Kelly says.

Customers will also be able to rent out the building for business or private events.

The current hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Facebook page to learn more or call (208) 524-3568.

BIZ BITS

Organizations partner to provide free dental day for kids this month

POCATELLO – The social impact of oral diseases in children is substantial. More than 51 million school hours are lost each year to dental-related illness. Children from lower-income families suffer nearly 12 times more restricted-activity days than children from higher-income families. Pain and suffering due to untreated diseases can lead to problems in eating, speaking, and attending to learning. To prevent oral diseases in children, Southeastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Department, Pocatello Family Dentistry, and area dentists to provide a free day of dental care. This annual program, Give Kids A Smile, is by appointment only and will be held in Pocatello, on Saturday, February 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Clinic at 999 Martin Luther King Drive (Building #37). Families that have children in need of dental services that do not have dental insurance or have limited access to dental care can call Dana Solomon at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at (208) 239.5256 to schedule an appointment. If more information is needed, call April Sluder at (208) 478.6314.

Local home care provider ranked one of the top 300 home care agencies in the nation

IDAHO FALLS – Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho announced Monday that it received the distinguished 2021 Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care. The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho is now ranked among the top 10% of thousands of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program. This is the third year in a row the company has received this award, and for the sixth year in a row Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho was named the Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice in Eastern Idaho.

Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho opened its doors in 2015 with a unique approach to senior home care. Over the years, seniors and their families have embraced a companion-based solution whereby each senior selects a designated Angel, avoiding a shuffle of caregivers for home visits. This results in lasting relationships with extraordinary care and high job satisfaction for the caregivers. To find out more about Visiting Angels’ commitment to excellence, call (208) 529-2734 or visit the website.

Maverik is giving away an SUV and you could be the winner

REXBURG – Maverik guests across 11 western states now have another chance to turn their loyal visits into thrilling adventure prizes with the announcement of “Boundless,” Maverik’s 2021 Grand Sweepstakes, presented by Coca-Cola running now through Nov. 16. One lucky winner will be randomly selected to win the Grand Prize of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2021 Polaris RZR with a trailer, and a Coca-Cola swag bag. Three runner-up finalists will win one year of Coca-Cola products valued at $500, a $500 Maverik gift card, and a Coca-Cola swag bag. The four finalists will be drawn throughout the sweepstakes, and the final event will culminate in Salt Lake City in December. Guests can win by entering trail points through their Maverik loyalty account. Bonus entries will be awarded for purchasing select Coca-Cola products at Maverik convenience store locations. Earn trail points by downloading Maverik’s digital app. For more information, click here.

