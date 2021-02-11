Deputies looking for man who allegedly ran from traffic stop

AMERICAN FALLS — The Power County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop near Arbon.

Early Wednesday, deputies pulled over a red vehicle that was being driven by 31-year-old Joseph Allen Young.

During the stop, Young left the vehicle took off running towards the Arbon Hills.

Young was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, with a west coast chopper type logo on the back, gray ballcap, and blue jeans.

Young is 6′ tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies say to not approach Young if you see him and call 911 immediately.

The Idaho Department of Correction shows Young is on probation for a felony drug and eluding police charge. They also list he has a bench warrant out of Bannock County.

Arbon Idaho is a small community south of Pocatello and American Falls.