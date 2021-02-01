TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Mountain View Hospital
Fire crews extinguish early morning blaze in Pocatello

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines

Local

Crews from the Pocatello Fire Department battled a fire in South Pocatello Monday morning. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Monday morning. Though the blaze was quickly controlled, it caused significant damage to the home.

PFD received a call around 6 a.m. regarding a fire at an unoccupied home on Jason Avenue, a department spokesman told EastIdahoNews.com. Three engines and one ambulance were dispatched and the fire was quickly contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

