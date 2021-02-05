Firefighters battle fire that engulfed outbuilding Friday morning

AMMON — A fire destroyed an outbuilding on a residential property south of Ammon Friday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department rushed to a house on the 4000 block of South Ammon Road around 6:30 a.m. after someone called dispatch saying 24-foot flames were coming from an outbuilding located behind the home.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread to a haystack and engulfed the entire outbuilding. By around 6:50 a.m., most of the flames were extinguished, according to a department news release.

There were no injuries to anyone, including the animals nearby.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 8:30 a.m. as the outbuilding smoldered.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.