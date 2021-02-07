Getting to Know Jackie Romrell of Idaho Falls Pediatrics

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and job title. Jackie Romrell, Nurse Practitioner

2. What do you do in your position? I see patients that are newborns up to 18 years old for well-child check-ups, sick visits and mental health concerns. We are at Idaho Falls Pediatrics in the new castle building in Ammon. Previously I worked in a pediatric practice for seven years in Provo, Utah. I really love what I do and I’ve known I wanted to do this exact job since I was a little kid.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born here in Idaho Falls, Sept. 28, 1984 at the old hospital by the river.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I was raised in Idaho Falls. I graduated from ISU’s Nursing program in 2008 and moved to Salt Lake City after that. I lived in Utah for the last 12 years and just moved back to IF in August of 2020. I’m really excited to be back.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. I started working as a registered nurse at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City right after college.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? My husband and I bought a townhouse in Draper, Utah four years ago and it has increased in value substantially. We’re currently renting it out and hoping to acquire a few more rental properties in the next few years.

7. Tell us about your family. I married my husband five years ago and we have a 4-year-old son named Harrison and an 11-month-old baby girl named Mae. Mae was born the day of the big earthquake down in Utah, right as COVID was getting bad. I’ve got a big extended family with lots of sisters and brothers and most are still living here in Idaho Falls.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. I’m a big fan of Brene Brown, particularly ‘The Gifts of Imperfection.’ I think she has great insights and I always feel more empowered after reading her books.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. I once got a part-time job treating adults in an urgent care. I felt like a brand new nurse practitioner all over again. I didn’t really like it because I’ve always preferred to work with kids and I felt like I had made a mistake. Now that I look back on it though, I realize that I learned A LOT in that job, not just about treating adults but about sticking with things you don’t want to do.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? I’m working toward doing a sprint triathlon. Hopefully there will be some races to participate in by summertime.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Just remember what you are working towards. It can seem like a really long road but it’s definitely worth it and it’s so rewarding. I feel really lucky that I love my job so much and I get to do what I do.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I would take things a little less seriously.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? I like all the fancy places like Jaker’s and Copper Rill but I really love to eat at the classics like Sandwich Tree, Fiesta Ole and Smitty’s.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. Two years ago, I got hit by a truck while riding my bike and had to have a plate and some screws put in my left elbow. It squeaks a little when I bend it.

15. How do you like your potatoes? I like all forms of potatoes but right now, I probably like garlic mashed the most.

