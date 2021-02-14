Getting to Know Shane Berger of Beehive Federal Credit Union

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and job title Shane Berger, CEO

2. What do you do in your position? I oversee the operations of Beehive Federal Credit Union

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? Driggs, Idaho on Dec. 27 a long time ago.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I have lived in eastern Idaho for my entire life with the exception of an LDS Mission to Bangkok Thailand, college at BYU in Provo, Utah, and about five years working at a bank in Utah after college graduation.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. My first job was working as a management trainee, then an officer and finally an assistant branch manager for First Security Bank in Utah. They were subsequently acquired by Wells Fargo Bank

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? The best decision I have ever made was to accept a job at Beehive Federal Credit Union as CEO nearly 37 years ago.

7. Tell us about your family. My beautiful wife Jean Mickelsen Berger and I have 7 children and 10 grandchildren.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. I’ll mention both a book and a movie. The book is without question is ‘The Book of Mormon.’ Although I don’t watch many movies, ‘The Greatest Showman’ has become my favorite movie with fabulous music, an entertaining story with a happy ending.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. Although it is important to study, analyze, and contemplate before making important decisions, excessive analysis delays progress. Many decisions I have made in my career could have been made earlier.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? I will retire at the end of 2021 and hopefully serve a mission for our church. I hope to return to Bangkok, Thailand and serve the wonderful people there again.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Value relationships. Learn to communicate effectively and get along well with other people. People skills are so critical for success in business and happiness in life.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I would have gone to college one year longer to obtain a Master of Business Administration degree.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Any good Thai restaurant. Right now I’m high on the Thai Kitchen in Idaho Falls

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I have always had a quiet fantasy of playing for the Utah Jazz. Good luck with that one.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Mashed with turkey gravy.

