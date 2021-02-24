Ice fisherman reels in massive 31-pound northern pike in North Idaho, photos show

HAYDEN — When a fish finally made its way to Zach and Mike Nunemacher’s ice fishing hole, they knew it was a big one.

The fish had made “several good runs,” but the fishermen’s first attempt to reel it in failed, Mike Nunemacher told Idaho Fish and Game.

“Our first attempt to get the fish on ice failed and the fish swam off for another run,” he said. “Zach patiently brought the fish back to the ice hole for the second time and we landed the fish.”

They didn’t expect what they reeled in. The fish they caught Feb. 12 on Hayden Lake was a massive 31-pound northern pike, Idaho Fish and Game reported Tuesday. It was nearly 4 feet long.

“We high-fived and enjoyed the moment,” Mike Nunemacher said. “What a perfect day on the ice.”

Northern pike are large fish that can be caught with different kinds of tackle, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The largest northern pike caught within the state was 40 pounds.

“Pike fishing can be a simple or as complicated as you want to make it,” Fish and Game said. “For anglers who prefer the basics, dangling a hook baited with smelt or other bait beneath a bobber will catch these fish.”