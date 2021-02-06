Idaho Falls house fire causes $200,000 in damages

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls home was seriously damaged by a fire Friday evening.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Carmel Drive at about 6 p.m. A 911 caller told dispatchers a fire caused by grease on a grill had quickly spread to an adjacent home’s porch, eaves, roof and attic, according to an IFFD news release.

Three adults were inside the home at the time of the fire, as well as a cat and a couple of dogs. The occupants and the dogs evacuated the home safely, and authorities are still searching for the cat.

Area utilities were temporarily shut off as a precaution while the fire was being put out. The blaze was mostly extinguished before 6:30 p.m., but embers did reignite several times.

The fire damaged the outside porch, eaves, roof, attic, kitchen and living room. There was also smoke damage throughout the entire home. Damages are estimated at $200,000, according to fire department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department