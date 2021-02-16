Idaho Falls Zoo kicking off spring break camps for kids next month

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Zoo will soon be hosting in-person camps providing fun, interactive activities and up-close learning with animals on zoo grounds for kids age 6 to 13.

The two-day camps run from March 22-25. Campers ages 6 to 9 can sign up for Animal Detectives camp on March 22 and 23. Campers age 10-13 can sign up for “The Most EXTREME Animals” camp on March 24 and 25. Both camps feature hands-on learning activities, crafts, games and animal encounters.

Registration is now open.

Scholarships may be available to qualifying students.

All camps and activities will be following the City of Idaho Falls and East Idaho Public Health COVID-19 procedures in effect at the time of camp.

Contact Zoo Educator Augusta Grumdahl for questions or more information. She can be reached at agrumdahl@idahofallszoo.org or by calling (208) 612-8254.

Stay informed on the fun at the zoo. Follow the Idaho Falls Zoo on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and subscribe to zoo notices under the ‘Notify Me’ tab on the city’s website.