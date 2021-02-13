Idaho Falls Zoo looking for volunteers

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Zoo.

The Idaho Falls Zoo needs YOU!

Adult volunteers are essential to the success of the Idaho Falls Zoo. Volunteers assist with conservation presentations and education programs, special events, grounds and exhibit maintenance, gardening and more.

Applications to volunteer will be available starting Friday, Feb. 12 at the Idaho Falls Zoo’s website under the “Get Involved” tab. Applications for adult volunteers (ages 18+) are due Feb. 28.

Once accepted, all new volunteers must pass a city background check and attend a series of training programs. Adult volunteers are required to become members of the Zoological Society, purchase a uniform shirt, and may be required to submit medical information. The approximate program costs annually are $50.

For questions, contact Emily Holschuh, volunteer coordinator, at (208) 612-8453 or eholschuh@idahofallszoo.org.