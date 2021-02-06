Idaho Highway 32 & 33 closed due to high winds, blowing snow

NEWDALE — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed the following highways due to high winds, blowing snow and poor visibility.

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

It’s unclear when the highways will reopen.

There is currently a winter weather advisory in effect along the Idaho/Wyoming border until 9 p.m. Saturday. National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting 2 to 4 inches of snow at the lower elevations and 4 to 9 inches at the higher elevations. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph are occurring, causing blowing and drifting snow.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect for the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, St. Anthony, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.

West winds of 20 to 30 mph are predicted until 9 p.m. Saturday with gusts up to 55 mph.

For a complete weather forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For road conditions and closures visit 511 Idaho.