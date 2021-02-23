Idaho man accused of murder after 2-year-old dies from injuries

GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — Police in Garden City arrested an Idaho man on suspicion of murder after “significant” injuries led to the death of a child.

Aaron Jacoby Williams, 30, of Garden City, was booked into the Ada County Jail at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to jail booking reports.

At about 3:45 p.m. Monday, Garden City and Boise police were dispatched to a health clinic after hearing reports of “significant injuries” to a 2-year-old, who was unconscious and not breathing, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department. Ada County Paramedics later rushed the child to the emergency room at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The child died at the hospital.

Police said the injuries took place at a home in Garden City, located in the 200 block of East 44th Street. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home. Authorities allege that the toddler was in the care of Williams, the fiancee of the child’s mother, when the injuries occurred.

“This was an unfortunate incident in which a child was injured resulting in the loss of his precious life,” Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said in a news release. “Our hearts go out to the child, his mother and all of the family members.”

As of Tuesday morning, Williams was still in custody, charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in an Ada County courtroom Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Garden City police at 208-472-2950. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 208-343-COPS or going online to www.343COPS.com.