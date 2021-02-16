TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Mountain View Hospital
ISP issues reminder about road conditions after cement truck rolls

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Photos courtesy Idaho State Police

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and be careful after a cement truck rolled Tuesday morning.

It happened on US Highway 26 and 81st North around 9:45 a.m.

It’s unknown if the driver was injured but nobody was transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Light snow accumulations up to 2 inches are expected across eastern Idaho and roads are slick. Click here for the latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department. You can find the latest weather forecast here.

