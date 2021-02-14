Joy Jones, the General Primary President, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I am excited to talk with Sister Joy Jones. She serves as the 13th general president of the Primary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – the Church’s organization for 1 million children who are 11 and younger.

Here are the questions I asked Sister Jones:

How did you feel when you were asked to be the General Primary President?

How many children are in primary around the world?

How many countries have you attended primary in and will you come to my primary in Idaho Falls?

My favorite primary song is ‘Nephi’s Courage.’ What’s yours?

What do you like to do with your grandchildren?

What have you learned being the Primary President?

What’s your message to children who have never been to primary?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What’s your favorite sweet treat?

What do you like to do when you’re not working with primary children?

What is one of the goals you have made this year?

Is there anything you want to add?

You can follow Sister Jones on her Facebook page here.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.