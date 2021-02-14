TODAY'S WEATHER

Joy Jones, the General Primary President, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I am excited to talk with Sister Joy Jones. She serves as the 13th general president of the Primary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – the Church’s organization for 1 million children who are 11 and younger.

Here are the questions I asked Sister Jones:

  • How did you feel when you were asked to be the General Primary President?
  • How many children are in primary around the world?
  • How many countries have you attended primary in and will you come to my primary in Idaho Falls?
  • My favorite primary song is ‘Nephi’s Courage.’ What’s yours?
  • What do you like to do with your grandchildren?
  • What have you learned being the Primary President?
  • What’s your message to children who have never been to primary?

BONUS QUESTIONS

  • What’s your favorite sweet treat?
  • What do you like to do when you’re not working with primary children?
  • What is one of the goals you have made this year?
  • Is there anything you want to add?

You can follow Sister Jones on her Facebook page here.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.

