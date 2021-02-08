Local hospitals offering affordable heart screenings in February

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Portneuf Medical Center are offering affordable heart screenings during the month of February in honor of National Heart Month.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Thankfully, 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

For $20, adults can have their blood drawn and tested for total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, triglyceride and blood glucose levels at EIRMC. These tests can indicate your risk factors for heart disease. Last year, nearly 400 people took advantage of this screening.

The blood draws are scheduled for Feb. 9 and 12 from 7 – 9 a.m. in the EIRMC Medical Office Building, Suite 216 (west of the ER: at 2860 Channing Way). Those who want to participate must fast for 10 hours prior to their blood being drawn.

Results will be mailed directly to participants’ homes with educational materials enclosed.

All participants must pre-register at www.eirmc.com or by calling (208) 227-2778.

Portneuf Medical Center

Portneuf Medical Center is offering reduced fee heart labs for the entire the month of February.

For $16, adults can have their blood drawn and tested for total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, triglyceride and VLDL. These tests can indicate your risk factors for heart disease.

There are several other labs available for a discount all throughout the month of February.

The reduced fee labs are open to everyone, and are available upon walk in to our outpatient laboratory located at the main entrance of Portneuf Medical Center.

Lab hours are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.portneuf.org/hearts.