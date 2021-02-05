Man airlifted to EIRMC after backcountry snowmobile crash

SWAN VALLEY — First responders rescued a snowmobiler who crashed in Pine Creek Pass Thursday afternoon.

Crews with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue found the injured snowmobiler in the Fog Mountain area, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell. The man reportedly crashed into a tree, sustaining significant injuries.

An air ambulance was called in to assist in the rescue, but Lovell said cloudy weather and fog made it difficult to land. Eventually, the helicopter touched down and snowmobilers transported a medic to the injured man.

At around 1:30 p.m., the rescue teams brought the man to the helicopter, which rushed him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Officials say the rescue teams made it out of the area safe.

“Great interagency cooperation,” search and rescue officials said in a news release. “Thanks to all involved.”

The name and condition of the man have not been released.