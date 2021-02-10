Man cited after crashing into Idaho Falls convenience store

IDAHO FALLS — A local man was cited for inattentive driving after crashing his vehicle into the Common Cents Convenience Store at 520 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention and drove his white 2009 Econoline Wagon van through the front of the store.

A witness told police they thought he was on his phone, she says.

No one was injured, but a large section of glass was broken and there is structural damage to the building. The total cost of the damages was not available.

A Common Cents employee declined to provide any details about the incident, but he did say the store is open for business Wednesday.