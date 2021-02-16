Man running in-home daycare accused of sex crimes involving children

The following is from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

A 47-year-old Kuna man who has been in the Ada County Jail since December for having illegal sexual contact with a pre-teenage girl is now charged with possession of child pornography.

Detectives charged Garrett C. Mallery with 12 counts of possession of sexually exploitative material Wednesday.

The charges are part of an ongoing investigation which began Dec. 14 after a relative of the girl contacted Kuna Police and told them they just found out Mallery had illegal sexual contact with the girl on several occasions since April at a Kuna-area home.

Mallery’s home functioned as an in-home day care and is located in the Linder/Deer Flat roads neighborhood.

Detectives put a safety plan in place immediately and began their investigation, which included interviewing several people.

By Dec. 22, detectives gathered enough evidence to find and arrest Mallery on the lewd conduct charge.

The investigation continued as detectives worked to determine if there were any other victims. That’s when they found multiple illegal images on Mallery’s cell phone.

Investigators also seized computers from Mallery’s home and continue to investigate the case. Additional charges are possible.

Mallery is being held in the Ada County Jail on $800,000 bond.

The crime of lewd conduct is punishable by up to life in prison.

Anyone with information should call Det. Ryan Pacheco at (208) 577-3734 or send an email to rpacheco@adacounty.id.gov.