Man taken to EIRMC in critical condition after canal crash

IDAHO FALLS — A 50-year-old man was rescued after a serious crash just north of the Sage Lakes Golf course in the 7000 block of North 5th West.

A passerby called 911 at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after they spotted a vehicle on its side, in a canal, and wrapped around a tree, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release. The caller told dispatchers there was a unresponsive man trapped inside the vehicle.

It’s not clear how long the man had been in the vehicle.

the fire department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded and extricated the man from the vehicle.

The man, later identified as Edward Hamilton, was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

As of 6:30 p.m. Hamilton had improved, and was listed as in serious condition, according to EIRMC officials.

There were no other vehicles involved in the accident and no other injuries.