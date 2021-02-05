Mask orders removed for Custer and Jefferson counties; Bonneville expected to be lifted Monday

RIGBY — As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in eastern Idaho, Custer and Jefferson counties have been lowered to the minimal risk level on the Eastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 Regional Response Plan.

To reach that level, both counties fell below the threshold of 15 active cases per 10,000 people for 14 consecutive days.

As a result of the decline, mask orders have been lifted in both counties.

Bonneville County is also on track to have its mask order removed. If Bonneville County remains under the threshold through the weekend, their order will be lifted Monday, according to an EIPH news release.

Despite the change in precautions, EIPH officials continue to encourage people to stay home when sick, wash their hands frequently, maintain space (at least 6 feet) between people, and when not able to distance, wear a mask correctly and consistently.

The COVID-19 vaccine became available to individuals 65 years of age and older on Feb. 1. EIPH began scheduling appointments last weekend and identified areas that needed improvement. They have since revised the process based on feedback from locals.

To make COVID vaccination appointments scheduling as simple as possible and to provide equitable distribution of vaccine, EIPH will assign available vaccination appointments randomly to all individuals who register on our waiting list BEFORE February 11. at 8 a.m. Over the course of the following 10 days, appointments will be assigned to individuals and EIPH WILL CALL OR TEXT TO INFORM INDIVIDUALS OF THEIR APPOINTMENT, which could range from Feb. 15 through the end of March. To allow us time to make all these notifications, we would ask that you NOT call our office before Feb. 22 to check on your appointment. Thank you for your patience with this process.

If you register on the waiting list AFTER Feb. 11 at 8 a.m., you can expect a call or text from EIPH between Feb. 22-26 to notify you of your assigned appointment. If you previously signed up for our notification list, there is nothing else you need to do at this time. If you would like to get on our list, please go to our website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov or call (208) 533-3223 for assistance.

